Nadia: 3 members of same family killed

kolkata: Three members of a family were murdered by unknown miscreants at Palashipara in Nadia on Monday night. Police found the bodies with their throats slit using some sort of sharp weapon.

According to sources, Domon Rajwar (62) of Tutbagan area in palashipara lived with his wife Sumitra Rajwar (55) and daughter Mala Rajwar (30). Though Mala was married, she used stay with her parents due to some family dispute with her husband. Around 11:30 pm on Monday, a few local people found Mala's body adjacent to her house. When they rushed to inform Domon and Sumitra, found that they were also murdered.

Immediately police were informed. Cops from Palashipara police station recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy examination. During the preliminary probe, cops were told by the locals that they did not see anything unusual on Monday night. Cops suspect that more than one person is involved in the murder of Rajwar family members.

It is also suspected that at least one of the accused persons was known to the Rajwar family. However, police are also trying to contact Mala's husband.