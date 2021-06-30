Nadda's statement on Bengal: allegations vs reality

Kolkata: Strongly condemning the "baseless claims" and "misinformation" spread by the party's National President JP Nadda against the Bengal government in a recent meeting of the state BJP, Trinamool Congress has unfolded the "reality and true" facts negating his allegations in connection with post-poll violence, inoculation drive and implementation of Centre's PM-Kisan scheme in the state.

In connection with the post-poll situation, Nadda has alleged that many BJP workers and supporters could not return to their houses, apprehending attacks. BJP's party offices were set on fire at many places. He claimed that many of them appeared before the members of the National Human Rights Commission and lodged complaints in this regard.

Putting forward the real picture of "peace and harmony" in the state, as usual, even after the Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress has stated that there were a few incidents of post-poll clashes soon after the results of the Assembly elections were out. It was an outcome of the "hate speech" given by BJP leaders during the run-up of the election. Not only BJP supporters, but a large number of workers of other political parties including the ruling party in the state was also attacked. The administration was then in the hands of the Election Commission of India. Immediately after taking oath as Chief Minister for the third consecutive term, Mamata Banerjee had "strong handedly" curbed the menace of violence in the state. Even next of kin of the workers of different political parties, who had died "due to post-poll violence when the administration was in the hand of the Election Commission", were provided with financial support. As many as 16 workers of Trinamool Congress, BJP and Sangjukta Morcha were provided with financial support of Rs 2 lakh each.

Against Nadda's "misinformation" that women in Bengal are insecure, the state's ruling party has stated that it is the Centre's report only that announced Kolkata as the safest city for women. The report has also stated that women are more secure in Bengal compared to not only BJP-run states but also many other states in the country, Trinamool Congress stated.

The BJP national president has also claimed that it is only in Bengal where scam over vaccines has taken place. Taking a jab at Nadda for such claims when Bengal came out to be one of the best states in undertaking inoculation drive, Trinamool Congress put forward a detailed report of the state government stating that 2.17 crore doses were administered till today through more than 2 lakh sessions together in government and private sector. The state has received 1.99 crore doses from the Centre and 1.98 crore doses out of it were already administered. Bengal also tops among all states, in the list prepared by the Centre itself, as "vaccine utilisation" in the state is one of the best in the country with a "net negative wastage". It resulted in saving at least 5 lakh doses from getting wasted.

At the same time, more than 41 lakh people - under the super spreader category - were vaccinated till now. The Bengal government has ensured a perfect proportion of vaccination under different age groups and given priority to the vaccination of elderly and vulnerable people. Out of those who received the vaccine, 63.39 lakh were within the age group of 18 to 44 years, 82.56 lakh (45-60yrs) and 71.11 lakh people above 60 years of age. So far 95.58 lakh women and 1.21 crore men have been vaccinated in the state. The state has spent Rs 59 crore on the direct purchase of vaccines. At present, the state can vaccinate at least 5 lakh people a day and even there is the infrastructure to increase the number to 7 to 8 lakh a day if the vaccine gets available. The state is expecting to receive 4 lakh doses by this evening, but it is considered to be inadequate to carry out at least 3 lakh vaccination a day.

In connection with the fake vaccination incident, Trinamool Congress has termed it to be an isolated incident and the state government has taken immediate steps soon after it came to light. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up and the prime accused along with his associates were already arrested.

Nadda also stated that around 20 lakh farmers in Bengal benefited out of the Centre's PM-Kisan scheme and the BJP government has increased the budget for the agriculture sector from Rs 1.22 lakh crore to Rs 2.11 lakh crore. Terming the claim to be baseless, Trinamool Congress claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government had introduced "Krishak Bandhu" scheme much before Centre's PM-Kisan and at least 62 lakh farmers get benefitted under the state's scheme under which the financial assistance has also been increased to Rs 10,000 per annum as per the state ruling party's pre-poll assurance. The Chief Minister had fulfilled the pre-poll promise within two months after returning to power.