Nadda promises to include left out Hindu castes like 'Mahisya' and 'Teli' in OBC list

Kolkata: Three heavyweight BJP leaders—Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, party's national president and Yogi Aditynath Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh— addressed rallies in different parts of the state on Tuesday.



BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday conducted a roadshow in Bishnupur area of Bankura district and announced that if voted to power BJP would include all the 'left out' Hindu castes like 'Mahisya' and 'Teli' in the OBC list.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh slammed the Mamata Banerjee government alleging deterioration of the law and order situation and said that 'khela' (game) that will be played in Bengal after the saffon party's wins in the Assembly election will be of development and peace.

He invoked Bengali icon and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and said that the BJP will hit a six in the Assembly election stepping out like Ganguly.

"Whenever Sourav Ganguly stepped out of the crease, he would hit a six. Similarly, with your (people's) support in Lok Sabha, we've crossed the crease and we'll hit a six in Assembly polls and form a BJP government here," Singh said in West Midnapore.

He asserted the BJP will form its government in the state winning more than 200 of the 294 seats.

UP CM Yogi Aditynath who addressed a rally at Purulia took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her Chandi Path during a recent public meeting at Nandigram. "Now Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi are also going to the temple. This is our achievement," he added. He reiterated that TMC's

defeat in the upcoming polls is certain and that the BJP will form the next government, said Adityanath.