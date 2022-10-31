Nabanna to review all cable-stayed bridges' condition

KOLKATA: State Public Works Department (PWD) minister Pulak Roy will chair a review meeting on the condition of the bridges across the state under the aegis of his department on Tuesday from Nabanna.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the collapse of Morbi bridge in Gujarat on Sunday evening in which more than 130 people died.

A teenager Habibul Sheikh, a resident of the Keshabbati area of Muksimpara Panchayat from East Burdwan district is one of the victims of the cable suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat.

"A periodical assessment of the condition of various bridges across the state is conducted and accordingly a report is made, and restrictions are imposed in vehicular movement if we detect a damage in any bridge and repair work is taken up immediately. The minister will take stock of the condition of the bridges and a decision will be taken accordingly on which bridge's repairing work will be prioritised," a senior official of the PWD department said.

Engineers associated with the maintenance of the bridges will attend the meeting virtually from their respective districts.

According to sources, the status of cable-stayed bridges in the state will be taken up at the meeting as there are several such bridges in Northern Bengal.

The Second Hooghly Bridge, the Nivedita Setu, the Majerhat Bridge, the

Tala Bridge are also cable-stayed ones.