NAAC: Two colleges in Kolkata bag 'A grade'
Kolkata: The Lady Brabourne College and Scottish Church College got A grade during the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visit for the third time, despite being closed for nearly two years due to a Covid-induced pandemic.NAAC conducts assessment and accreditation of Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) like colleges, universities or any other recognised institution.
They evaluate them on the basis of their quality and performance in terms of educational process, curriculum coverage, faculty research, infrastructure, amongst other sections.
The heads of both colleges are extremely satisfied with their respective performance and maintenance of a track record.
The Scottish Church, which was established in 1830 and is affiliated to University of Calcutta, had previously received A grade in 2004 and 2014.
The Principal of Scottish Church Dr Madhumanjari Mandal said that college received the highest marks for its infrastructure and lost points in the faculty research section.
But the authority is now trying their best to promote it and hopes for an A+ grade in future.
"We have been working on improving research and the number of publications. We are now providing college funds for research, faculty who are attending seminars and conferences in both national and international level, registration amount, funding to publish in international journals is all being given for the college fund," Mandal said.
While the Lady Brabourne College received A grade accreditation by NAAC for three years.
"It was first accredited by NAAC in 2006, 2014 and now in 2022 with an A grade. This is the first government college in west Bengal which has been accredited by NAAC for three cycles with an A grade," principal of Lady Brabourne College Dr Siuli Sarkar said.
She thanked her teachers for working hard to achieve the grade despite being in a difficult time like a pandemic.
The college was established in 1939.
