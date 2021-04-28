N Kol to have 225 polling booths manned by women

Kolkata: About 11 per cent booths in North Kolkata covering 7 Assembly constituencies, where voting will be conducted during the last phase on April 29, will be manned by women polling personnel. Out of 2083 polling stations, 225 will be manned by women.



As per Election Commission (EC) data, the highest number of polling booths run by women will come up at Maniktala. About 36 out of 298 booths at Maniktala will be manned by women.

In Entally, 35 out of 325 booths, in Kashipur-Belgachia 34 out of 302, in Chowringhee 32 out 267, in Beliaghata 32 out of 354, in Shyampukur 30 out of 240 and in Jorasanko 26 out of 299 will be managed by women.

"We have witnessed model booths manned by women in the earlier phases of elections too. The presiding officer and all the three polling officers in these booths will be women," a senior official of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office said.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 153 of 1,862 polling stations in Kolkata North Parliamentary constituency were manned by women polling personnel, which accounted for 9 per cent of the total booths.

In North Kolkata, the total number of voters is 1499242, out of which female electorates are 680629. The total number of male voters is 818592. The total number of third gender voters is 21.

As many as 35 Assembly constituencies spanned across 4 districts will go to polls on April 29.

Apart from North Kolkata, Birbhum and parts of Malda and Murshidabad are bound for polls.