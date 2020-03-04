N Bengal polls: Mamata gives clarion call to all party leaders to work together

Malda/Buniadpur: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee gave a call to all her party leaders in Malda to fight together, ironing out all their differences to ensure that the party wins in all the forthcoming elections in the district in North Bengal.



Raising questions before her party's leaders as to why the party fails to bag seats despite turnout of lakhs of people in rallies ahead of elections, Banerjee said: "Despite the government carrying out massive development projects in Malda, the party's result is poor and people have elected those who are of no use at all. I respect the people's mandate. But there is something wrong due to which we are yet to perform well in this district. We will win in all the seats in the forthcoming elections in the adjacent Murshidabad district. Why should it not be possible in Malda?"

"1,000 meetings will not help if we don't identify and sort out if there is any problem in our party's organisation in the district. There was turnout of lakhs of people when I campaigned for Mausam Noor and Soumitra Roy. Then what is the reason behind their loss?" Banerjee said, urging all party leaders to work together.

Stating that the booth workers are the actual strength of her party, the Trinamool supremo said: "I will not hold any meeting with only 10 leaders of the party from the district, until and unless Trinamool Congress performs well here."

She also asked that if the matter is related to Muslim votes, why was Mausam Noor defeated. Stating that it would not be possible for one leader to ensure completion of all tasks of the party in the district, Banerjee gave responsibility of respective areas to leaders from the district, including Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, Narendranath Tiwari, Amlan Bhaduri, Babla Sarkar and Sabitri Mitra.

She directed Mausam Noor, who is the party's district president, to look into the overall matter in details.

Banerjee reprimanded party leader Kartik Ghosh for creating differences with his uncle, who also holds a position in the party and directed him to sort it out between them.

While addressing the party's workers' convention at Buniadpur in South Dinajpur, Banerjee reiterated that BJP, Congress and CPI(M) have worked together in the Panchayat and Lok Sabha polls. Without naming anyone, she said that someone from Trinamool had also helped them. "But they were identified. Such things will not continue any further," the Trinamool supremo warned.

She also urged all her party leaders to ensure that benefits of the government projects reach common people and said that earlier, people had to face hardships during flood. The situation has improved now, as necessary development work has been carried out by her government.

Lastly, Banerjee attacked BJP, saying that she had proposed a railway wagon factory at Buniadpur, but the saffron government didn't execute the same.