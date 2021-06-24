N Bengal: One more black fungus death reported

DARJEELING: Mucormycosis deaths continue unabated in North Bengal.



An 80-year-old died of this fungal infection at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri.

On Tuesday night, Babulal Kalowar, who was undergoing treatment for mucormycosis, died at the CCU of NBMCH. A resident of Pundibari, Cooch Behar, Kalowar was admitted to the NBMCH on June 5. He had recently recovered from Covid.

However, as his condition was not well he was put on life support systems in the CCU. His tissue sample had been sent for testing. He tested positive for mucormycosis on June 7. On June 9, he underwent surgery. The infection had already spread to his lungs and throat. His condition further deteriorated. With Kalowar's death, the death count owing to mucormycosis infection stands at 14 at NBMCH.

Meanwhile, a "Ma Canteen" was started at New Jalpaiguri by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. Here a meal of rice, dal, egg, vegetable will be available for Rs. 5/-. This is the second Ma Canteen in Siliguri. The first one is located at Ward 18 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. "This is for the benefit of people who are finding it difficult to support themselves financially in this Pandemic. We will start a similar canteen at the housing complex near the Siliguri Railway Junction soon," stated Gautam Deb, Chairman, Board of Administrators, SMC.