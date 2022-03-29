N Bengal: CM's 16 Km walk, talks with locals win hearts

darjeeling: A 16 km long walk in the Queen of the Hills brought to fore a humane Chief Minister as she went around town interacting with the public and tourists.



From directing the District Magistrate (DM) to take care of the treatment of an elderly lady, cuddling a baby, handing out sweets to children and asking street-side hawkers how business was faring, Mamata Banerjee took all in her stride.

On her routine morning walk schedule, the Chief Minister walked from Richmond Hill to Singamari and then back to town. From the Mall she walked up to Lalkothi and then took the steep road upto Cedar Inn and then back to Mall and then onto Richmond Hills Government Guest House, a more than 16 km long walk.

En route the Chief Minister caught up with an elderly lonely lady bent with age and sickness. Putting her hands around the lady, she enquired about her health and instructed the District Magistrate to buy her an orthopedic belt and take care of her treatment.

She asked the hawkers selling woolens about business and how they managed during two years of Covid-19.

The Chief Minister witnessed a demonstration by the all women's "Winners" police team in front of the Raj Bhawan and applauded their good work. She even asked the Principal Secretary, GTA to hold more cultural programmes at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha.

Shutter happy tourists went about clicking photographs of the Chief Minister as she waved at them and handed sweets to children. "Darjeeling is full of tourists. All hotels and homestays are booked till June. Whatever we have to do we will do for the betterment of Darjeeling. People have to appreciate Darjeeling. We want to see her smile," stated Banerjee, later talking to media persons.