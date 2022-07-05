N 24-Pgns: Civic bodies to step up campaign against Covid

kolkata: Following the Health department's instruction to conduct Covid awareness campaigns, various civic bodies in North 24-Parganas are set to strengthen awareness drives. North 24-Parganas has always been the worst-hit district besides Kolkata.

Infection rate is higher in various pockets of North 24-Parganas. The civic bodies have already been asked by the health department to take up various initiatives. Campaigns will be carried out at the market places and other crowded areas by various civic bodies so that people follow Covid norms as advised by the state government. Health department a couple of days ago issued an advisory urging people to strictly follow Covid protocols. South Dum Dum municipality on Monday held an awareness camp at Nagerbazar.

Health department employees of the South Dum Dum Municipality handed over masks to the people who were found loitering at Nagerbazar without a mask. Samples were taken from people on a random basis which have been sent for RT-PCR tests.

Many people who were stopped by the staff members of the municipality said that they had a cough but still they did not wear masks. The health officials of the civic body also urged people to take booster doses from the Covid vaccination center at the civic body office.

Incidentally, the health department found that Covid protocols are not properly followed in the districts.