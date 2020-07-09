N 24-Parganas to implement lockdown measures rigorously

Kolkata: North 24-Pargsnas district administration is ready to rigorously implement the containment policies in the specific pockets which have already been identified as high infection zones.



District magistrate Chaitali Chakraborty has held a number of meetings with the senior administrative officials and the police officers to strictly maintain lockdown norms to check a further spread of infection. The district administration has already made the arrangements so that the people in the containment areas do not face any problems. The contact numbers of the people living in the containment zones have been collected by the local administration. Important numbers have been provided to the people in the affected areas so that they can communicate in case of an emergency.

Home delivery has been arranged for the people in the containment zones during the lockdown period of seven days from Thursday afternoon. Those who would be allowed to enter the affected areas would be protected with masks and other equipment. Some essential services would be available at the doorsteps so that the people in the containment areas avail them without any effort. People can also contact the local police if they require any essential things.

There are around 95 containment zones across the district. The local police station, municipalities would extend all support during the lockdown period. Arrangements would be made by the administration for the people belonging to the underprivileged section.

State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on July 7 issued a letter to the DGP, Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police Commissioner and all the District Magistrates asking them to rigorously implement the containment policies in the broader containment zones. The letter says that all offices — government run and private will remain closed and there will be no non-essential activities and no congregations. All marketing, industrial and trading activities will remain suspended.