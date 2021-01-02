N 24-Parganas: State to conduct dry run of Covid vaccination procedures

Kolkata: As a part of nationwide dry run for the vaccination drive, Bengal is hosting three camps in different parts of North 24-Praganas on Saturday to assess operational feasibility of the vaccinating procedures.



This is a mock drill run by the state health department in the three venues where the officials would examine the logistic support, check if everything right from transporting and storing vaccines up to the methods of administering the doses is properly done in all these camps.

This is a reality check before the vaccination programme is started. It involves physical verification of camps to check if they have adequate space and logistics. The dry run for vaccination will be held at three different camps situated at primary health centers of Madhyamgram and Dattabad while another would be conducted at Amdanga Gramin Health centre.

The health officials at the venues will check if the chains of events which will lead to the vaccination of individuals are properly done or there are any technical glitches faced by the health workers during the mock drills at the camps. There will be separate doors for entry and exit of those who would receive vaccines. There will be separate rooms where the people would be kept after being administered vaccines. There will be doctors, nurses at each camp and adequate arrangement of medicines. If someone raises any complaints he/she would be taken to the nearby hospitals. There will be a mandatory health check up before undergoing vaccination programme.

"The dry run for vaccination programme also includes the process of documentations. The names of the receivers would be registered online and necessary documentation would be done. It would be looked into as to how the vaccines are taken from the cold chains and finally being administered.

All the arrangements have been made. One nodal officer has been appointed in each district as the guidelines of the Centre," a senior health department official said.

It may be mentioned here that the doctors, nurses, health workers from the hospitals are those who would receive the vaccine in the first stage. The health department has already prepared a list of the front line health workers.