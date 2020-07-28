N 24-Parganas maintain strict lockdown measures

Kolkata: Many civic bodies across North 24-Parganas district have been maintaining stringent lockdown round the clock after the Covid cases have gone up in the recent past.



The civic bodies have chalked out an elaborate plan to enforce lockdown so that the chain of transmission can be broken.

The main purpose is to flatten the Covid curve. Naihati Municipality, Barrackpore, Halisahar, Kanchrapara, North Barrackpore, Baranagar have been observing complete lockdown. Naihati and Barrackpore municipalities have started the complete lockdown from July 23, and it would continue till July 30.

Halisahar and Kanchrapara municipalities have begun the complete lockdown from July 27 and would continue till August 1. The complete lockdown would also continue in North Barrackpore municipality areas till July 31 whereas the Baranagar Municipality has called the lockdown for an indefinite period.

It started on July 22. All the civic body officials would hold a review meeting on the basis of which the next decision would be taken.

Apart from the emergency services all the others services have been shut. The police and municipality workers have been conducting surveillance. Those who are coming out of their houses without a genuine purpose are being sent back home. Kamarhati and Panihati municipalities have been observing the lockdown partially.

Most of the municipalities during the previous lockdown found that people flouted norms. People were found walking along the streets and joining social gatherings without wearing masks. Even the physical distancing norms were not properly maintained by a section of people. As a result the infection rate has increased in various parts of the district.

The Barasat Municipality situated in the district headquarter has also been maintaining complete lockdown in all its 35 wards for seven days from Saturday. According to the municipality administrator the lockdown would be enforced in a strict manner for the seven days after the completion of which the decision would be taken if the lockdown will be continued.

No vehicles are allowed to ply except those passing through the national highway. Not a single shop is allowed to open their shutters except those dealing in essential services. All markets including shops, tea stalls, plying of auto-rickshaws are prohibited in all these municipal areas.

The movement of individuals is strictly prohibited except for the essential and emergency activities.