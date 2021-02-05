Mystery shrouds man's death at Hatiara

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a man at Hatiara in New Town on Thursday morning. The deceased, identified as Rajib Kumar Singh, was found lying in a pool of blood at his friend's house.



According to police, Singh went to his friend Rakesh Kumar Jha's house at Jheelbagan area in Hatiara a few days back and was staying there.

On Thursday around 6 am, Rakesh along with his wife Soni Jha went to a nursing home in Shyambazar for her dialysis. While he was at the nursing home, Rakesh received a call from his father Ashok Jha informing that Rajib was lying in a pool of blood inside a room on the first floor.

Ashok asked his son to arrange an ambulance to take Rajib to hospital but before it could be arranged, the latter died.

Police sent the body for autopsy examination. Police sources informed that an injury mark was found on Rajib's head. Blood stains were also seen on the walls of the room. Meanwhile, investigation is underway.