Mystery shrouds death of teen girl

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of an 18-year-old girl, who reportedly jumped from the roof of a 5-storeyed building on Sunday night.



The girl, identified as Nidhi Poddar (18), was a student of class XII. Around 8 pm, she went out of her house to buy noodles. When an hour passed, her family members tried to call her but Poddar's mobile went unanswered. Around 9:30 pm, one of her friends called up Poddar's parents and informed that their daughter posted a status update on her Whatsapp that she was going to commit suicide.

Immediately Poddar's family members rushed to Lake Town police station and informed them about the situation. They also gave the cops Poddar's mobile number in order to track her mobile tower location. While the police personnel were working to trace Poddar, a person from Bangur A block informed over phone that a girl was lying in a pool of blood in front of an apartment building. When police rushed the girl to a local nursing home, she was declared brought dead. Later, Poddar's parents identified the girl's body as their daughter's.

Police found Poddar's shoe, spectacle and mask on the roof. The forensic team found a handwritten suicide note. Sources informed that Poddar was suffering from hearing impairment since birth. She had been using a hearing aid. But, recently she got depressed as she was finding it difficult to cope up with the online classes.

Meanwhile, investigation is underway to ascertain why the girl went to the apartment, around one and a half kilometre away from her residence.