My solidarity with all farmers on World Pulses Day: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her solidarity towards farmers on the World Pulses Day on Wednesday.



Banerjee had recollected the Bengal government receiving the Krishi Karman Award for pulses production in 2011-12 and 2015-16. The Chief Minister expressed her solidarity when she extended all her support to farmers agitating demanding repealing of farm Laws.

"Today is World Pulses Day. You will be happy to know that #GoWB has won the Krishi Karman' award for Pulses Production for the years 2011-12 and 2015-16. My solidarity with all farmers on this day," Banerjee tweeted on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that the production of pulses have risen to 3.36 lakh metric tonne in the year 2016-17 up from 1.76 lakh MT in 2010-11 while oil seed production increased to 9.12 lakh MT from 7.03 lakh MT in 2010-11.

Around 1.97 lakh hectare land was used for cultivation of pulses in the year

2010-11.

It was increased to 3.50 lakh hectare in 2016-17. In case of oil seeds the land for cultivation of oil seed has gone up from 6.7 lakh hectare in 2010-11 to 9.12 lakh hectare in 2016-17.