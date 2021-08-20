'My husband is stuck in Kabul and I cannot do anything'

Kolkata: "My husband is stuck in Kabul and I can't do anything," said Moumita, wife of Krishna who works in Kabul as a cook.



Moumita is not alone in her despair, members of at least four families from Nadia and North 24-Parganas are spending sleepless nights as their near and dear ones are stuck in Kabul.

Krishna Das and Ashok Ghosh of Taherpur in Nadia are still stuck at their place of work in Kabul where they went to work as cooks. They failed to return to India as the flight was cancelled twice.

Krishan's wife Moumita somehow managed to contact him over video call once after repeated attempts. But yet to get a clear picture of when he would come back home.Both Krishna and Ashok visited Nadia six months ago and since then they have been staying in Kabul.

"We are traumatised and cannot sleep unless he comes back," Moumita said. The situation is quite the same at the house of Ashok Ghosh. His wife Sumita said that she wants nothing apart from the safe return of her husband. Two more residents from Nadia—Supriya Mitra and Shanu Gonsalves—recently returned from Kabil. Sharing their nightmarish experience, Supriya said that they had witnessed the situation getting gradually worsened in the last two months.

Family members of Shankar Singha Roy of Gaighata in North 24-Parganas managed to contact him over video call. Shankar shared with his family members his traumatised situation.

Shankar pleaded with his family members to take necessary steps so that he can safely return home. Ajay Majumdar of Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas is also stuck in Kabul.

His sister said that Ajay went there to work for a catering company. Though they managed to speak to him over phone, Ajay's family members are passing every minute in anxiety.