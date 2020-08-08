Mutilated body of elderly found

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Palta area after a mutilated body of an aged woman was found from the roadside on Saturday evening.



According to sources, on Saturday around 5:30 pm, locals saw a few dogs pulling something heavy wrapped in a polythene sheet which was lying beside the Ghoshpara Road since morning.

As soon as the part of the plastic got torn a foul smell started coming out of it. When few local residents opened it they saw a decomposed torso and was panic stricken.

After being informed, police from Noapara police station went to the spot and recovered the body. It was found that the head, legs and hands of the woman were mutilated.

It is suspected that the woman has been murdered somewhere else and dumped the body in Palta. A probe has been initiated to identify the woman.