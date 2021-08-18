Museums reopen in city

KOLKATA: After a gap of about four months, several museums in the city reopened on Tuesday as the state government lifted the ban on the opening of science museums on Monday, with the condition that they would abide by all Covid protocols.



The Science City and the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) in Kolkata reopened for the public.

Satellite units of the BITM across the state also resumed operations during the day.

The Science City will be open from 10 am to 6 pm and all its shows will start gradually in the coming days. Most of the facilities of the BITM are now available to visitors.

The galleries and other facilities at the BITM such as science shows and 3D Shows will be available from 9:30 am to 6 pm. The underground coal mine will, however, remain closed for the time being.

"The auditorium and conference rooms will be available, as per norms, at 50 per cent of their available capacity," a spokesperson said. The M P Birla Planetarium in Kolkata has also opened its doors for visitors.

Eco Park, the biggest urban park in the country, and Mother's Wax Museum also reopened. Three gates of the park, namely gates 2, 3 and 4 were thrown open to the visitors. On the first day, around 100 people visited the park.

The swimming pool at the New Town Business Club reopened with 50 per cent capacity.