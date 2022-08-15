Museums in Kolkata involve children to celebrate I-Day

kolkata: The museums in the city commemorated the 75th Independence Day under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' in a unique manner by involving children.



Science City, Kolkata as a part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign distributed national flags among the visitors in Science City and urged them to host the flag at their houses, while following the correct code of conduct on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, on August 15, 2022. 75 National Flags and the code of conduct of the National Flag were randomly given to 75 visitors from those who visited the same.

Indian Museum, Kolkata distributed tricolour and food packets to the children, underprivileged kids and the residents of Park Lane and Mc Loed Street in Kolkata.

Birla Industrial and Technological Museum celebrated the spirit of Independence, with flying, floating, freezing and fluttering tricolour applications of Bernoulli's Principle, Density Gradient, Elasticity, Inertia, Optics, Osmosis, Ionization Energies and Freezing Points of everyday materials.

There was also a magic show. Students from Park Circus Girls' High School, Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar were present.