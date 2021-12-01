Museum funds irregularities: HC asks CBI whether it can investigate

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to file an affidavit mentioning whether it would be able to investigate the alleged misappropriation of funds allocated for Indian Museum renovation.



The Court also sought a detailed report from the Calcutta Museum authorities in connection with the renovation expenses.

Baruipur Duttapara Shyama Puja Trust had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on October 5 seeking CBI investigation against the Indian Museum (Ministry of Cultural, Government of India) authorities involved

in corruption amount more than Rs 109 crore (As per CAG audit report published on Lok Sabha dated 24th September 2020).

According to the Trust, the antiquities like the "Lions Capital of Mauryan Emperor Ashoka" (National Symbol of India) and "Gandhar Stupa" had been lying broken due to the mismanagement of the management of the Indian Museum. There were also attempts to smuggle out precious heritage properties.

According to a recent report by the Centre's Vigilance Committee, out of the Rs 113 crore provided by the Centre, Rs 110 crore is not available.

Very little money has been spent. It is alleged that the rest of the money has been squandered.