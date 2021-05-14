Murshidabad ZP chief resigns as TMC members plan no-confidence motion

KOLKATA: Mossaraf Hossain, Congress Sabhadhipati of Murshidabad Zilla Parishad resigned from the post after Trinamool Congress members decided to move a no-confidence motion against him.

He sent his resignation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday night. Hossain, a close-aide of Suvendu Adhikari was elected as the Sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad after the Panchayat election in 2018. As the days passed, he distanced himself from Trinamool Congress (TMC). Finally, he was expelled from the party for his anti-party activities.

He joined Congress and continued as the Sabhadhipati. Congress nominated him from Naoda Assembly constituency, where he was defeated by Sahina Momtaz Khan of Trinamool Congress by over 74,000 votes.

After getting 18 out of 20 seats in Murshidabad, Trinamool made a move to take over the Zilla Parishad. On May 24, Trinamool decided to bring a no-confidence motion against him as well as those who had left the party. The party was also considering taking legal action against the turncoats who continued in the ZP as members, said Abu Taher Khan, president of TMC's Murshidabad unit. But, before the TMC could initiate the move, Hossain resigned from the post thus making it easier for TMC to take control over the ZP.

Meanwhile, TMC members of Ghatal Gram Panchayat have moved with no-confidence against the president of the GP. The members sent a letter to the BDO in the matter. Ajit Maity, president of TMC West Midnapore said Rupa Manna had remained inactive for quite some time. Party insiders said it had come to the notice that during the election some party leaders did not work for Shankar Dolui, party's nominee from Ghatal (SC) seat who lost to BJP by only 966 votes.

The party has begun post poll analysis and those found to have helped BJP clandestinely would be pulled up.