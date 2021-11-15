Murshidabad native killed in Manipur ambush

KOLKATA: Shyamal Das, a native of Khargram in Murshidabad district, was killed in the militants' ambush in Manipur on Saturday, in which seven persons including an Army Colonel along with his wife and son also died.



Das, a resident of village Kirtipur of Khargram, was the driver of the Army Colonel. He is survived by his wife, eight-year-old daughter and parents. He had joined the Assam Rifles some 11 years back and was the sole earning member of the family. Das had called up her wife on Saturday morning and said he would return to his village home soon.

The news of Das's death was communicated to the family late Saturday night. He had come to his village home before the Durga Puja and left for Manipur on the day of Panchami. "He called me up on Saturday morning and had said they were returning from the outpost. He will never call me up again,"his wife lamented as tears rolled down her cheeks. The body of Das was expected to reach his residence on Sunday night following which the last rites would be performed.