Murshidabad Heritage Festival to commence from March 11

KOLKATA: The Murshidabad Heritage Festival in association with the various departments of the state government to kick off from March 11.



The three-day festival will showcase the architecture and culture of Murshidabad.

This is the 11th year of the festival which started in 2010.

Last year, the festival was not organised owing to the pandemic situation.

On Tuesday, officials of Murshidabad Heritage Development Society (MHDS) informed that the event is being organised with the help from the Tourism, Information and Cultural affairs and Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and textiles departments.

During the three-day festival, a mega cultural event will be hosted at the royal garden of Motijheel for the first time.

Also the Hazarduari royal garden will be opened for the guests for a cultural evening where artistes from different parts of Murshidabad and other states will perform at

the event.

State Information and Cultural Affairs department and Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre will select the artistes for the performance.

Apart from cultural programmes, heritage walks will be arranged to see the museums and temples that carry the legacy of Murshidabad.

Also the Bari Kothi of Azimganj, which is functioning as a heritage hotel, will be showcased as a model project for the other

heritage custodians.