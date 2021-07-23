Murshidabad girl tops HS with 499 marks

kolkata: Rumana Sultana, who secured the highest marks in Higher Secondary examination this year, wants to become a scientist and discover something unique which will be instrumental in the development of the country.



Rumana, a student of Raja Manindra Chandra Girls High School of Kandi in Murshidabad, scored 499 out of 500 marks in the Higher Secondary examinations, the results of which was declared on Thursday.

"I would have been happier if I could have appeared for the examination physically. But considering the COVID-19 situation, we all had to accept the evaluation pattern of the Higher Secondary council. I had secured good marks both in Madhyamik and in class XI annual examinations," Rumana said.

Self study has been the key to Rumana's achievement as classes could not be held on a regular basis as normal course. "Some classes were held online. The teachers in my school are very co-operative. They cleared doubts through telephonic conversations," she added. Rumana had ranked fifth in 2019 Madhyamik examination by securing 687 marks. Biology and Chemistry are her favourite subjects.

She wants to pursue higher education, taking up these two subjects.

However, she may also opt for medical stream if she secures a good position in the NEET examination.

Both her parents are school teachers. Rumana's mother taught her English and Bengali.

She has a knack for writing poems in her leisure time and loves reading English magazines and science journals.

The HS results were declared on Thursday. The results were made available on various websites from 4pm on the same day.