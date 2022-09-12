Murshidabad: CID seeks info of Suvendu's visits from Feb 2015 -Nov 2020

KOLKATA: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has sought information about the places where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had visited in Murshidabad district from February 2015 till November 2020.

CID is probing a case which was registered at the Raghunathgunj police station on November 24, 2019, against several persons for their involvement in the cattle smuggling. The complaint was lodged by a Deputy Commandant of Border Security Force (BSF) 78 battalion. Recently, CID has sent a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Murshidabad police district seeking information about the deployment of escort party for BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari between February 28, 2015 and November 19, 2020. Adhikari was the district observer of Murshidabad for the Trinamool Congress and had visited many places.

CID has sought the information in a chronological manner for the sake of investigation. Earlier on September 3, CID has arrested a man identified as Jenarul Sheikh, who is said to be close to Enamul Haque who has already been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the cattle smuggling case investigated by the central agency. CID conducted raids at multiple places in Murshidabad and sezied various documents.