Murder case will be solved soon: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, visited the spot and met two daughters of the elderly couple who was murdered in their flat at Harish Mukherjee Road in Bhowanipore on Monday and said that police will solve the case soon.



Banerjee spoke at length with the other family members of the deceased couple Ashoke and Rashmita Shah and expressed her condolences, assuring them of all cooperation.

She also asked Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal about the progress of the case. After speaking to Goyal for a few minutes, Banerjee hinted that someone close to the Shah family might be involved.

Banerjee said: "I am shocked. This is a peaceful area. No such incident occurred here before. It seems someone known to the family might have committed the crime. Stringent action must be taken against the persons involved in the gruesome act."

The Chief Minister informed that she was keeping a tab on the case over the past couple of days despite her busy schedule in North Bengal and was constantly in touch with Goyal seeking updates about the case.

Goyal later informed that police are checking the surveillance footage available nearby and conducting technical analysis. He also added that a few persons are under scanner and are being interrogated.

"As the Chief Minister said that someone known to the family is involved, we are very close to solving the case. Hopefully, we will be able to arrest the culprits very soon," he said.

Meanwhile, while talking to the Chief Minister, Ashoke and Rashmita's two daughters broke down in tears with Banerjee trying to comfort them.

Businessman Ashoke and his wife were on Monday found dead at their flat on Harish Mukherjee Road, which is a high-security zone, given its proximity to the Chief Minister's residence. Their phones were missing. The couple is survived by three daughters.

In a breakthrough, the police on Tuesday night found one of the lost mobile phones beside a manhole in the Esplanade area. The investigating officers suspect that more than two persons might be involved in the twin murder.