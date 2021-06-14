Murder accused who fled from hospital nabbed at Petrapole

kolkata: The undertrial prisoner, accused of murder , who had fled from the SSKM Hospital on May 31, was arrested on Sunday from



Petrapole near Indo-Bangla border.

On May 31, the accused Md Sajid alias Rohet alias Rohit had fled from the SSKM hospital while he was being taken there for treatment by the Presidency Correctional home authority.

Sajid had complained of abdominal pain and he was taken to the SSKM hospital along with a few other prisoners.

After necessary treatment at the hospital outdoor, when Sajid was being taken to the van, he reportedly told the guard that he forgot to take the prescription.

When the guard asked other guards to look after Sajid and went inside to fetch the prescription, he suddenly ran away.

A case was registered and police started searching for Sajid.

On Sunday morning around 11 am, acting on a tip off, police conducted a raid at Jayantipur Bazar area in Petrapole.

From there, cops nabbed Sajid who was planning to flee to Bangladesh soon.

It may be mentioned that Sajid along with his wife Anjum Begum were arrested during November last year for allegedly murdering a woman identified as Saba Khatoon alias Naina.

Sajid allegedly had an illicit relationship with Khatoon and she was reportedly blackmailing him.

During February police filed the chargesheet against Sajid and Begum at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Alipore.

Since then, he has been staying at the Presidency correctional home.