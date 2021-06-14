Murder accused BJP leader beaten to death; five arrested

kolkata: A BJP leader, who was accused of murder, had been beaten to death at Khayrasole in Birbhum on Saturday night. Police have arrested five accused persons in connection with the incident till Sunday night.



According to sources, a few days ago the BJP leader Mithun Bagdi of Nabasan village in Khayrasole was arrested for allegedly murdering a youth identified as Raju Bagdi a few months back.

Raju's body was found near the village. After the incident, Raju's family members lodged a complaint against Mithun and the BJP leader was arrested. Since then, he was in the judicial custody.

On Saturday, Mithun returned home after he was granted bail by the local court. It had been alleged that on Saturday night, Raju's family members came to know that Mithu was granted bail. Later, they went to his house and dragged him out of his home. Mithun was assaulted by Raju's relatives. Local people intervened and rushed Mithun to Nakrabanda primary health centre where doctor declared him brought dead.

After a case was registered on charges of murder, cops started a massive manhunt from Saturday night. Till Sunday night, five accused were apprehended. Cops are probing to find out if any more persons were involved in the murder of Mithun. Though BJP claimed that Mithun was killed for being a saffron party leader, Trinamool Congress leadership has dismissed the allegations and claimed that the incident has no political angle.