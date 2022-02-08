Mural crafted in memory of Covid warriors unveiled at Rabindra Sarobar

KOLKATA: A mural created by artist Shuvaprasanna—as a mark of respect to the doctors, health workers and all those who had sacrificed their lives while serving the people of the state during COVID-19 pandemic—was unveiled by Mayor Firhad Hakim, adjacent to Rabindra Sarobar in South Kolkata on Sunday.

"100 years from now on, the new generation will forget that a pandemic like COVID-19 had reared its ugly head with lakhs and lakhs of people across the world becoming its victim. However, this memorial will make them remember about the pandemic," Hakim said at the inauguration programme, organised by Birla Academy of Arts and Culture.

He added that the memorial will make the generations to come know how doctors, health workers, conservancy workers and workers from different fraternity who have fought during Covid times and sacrificed their lives. "Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been very enthusiastic with this and has called me up on more than one occasion to know the status of the mural. I will send a picture so that she is aware that it has already been unveiled," Hakim said.

Artist Shuvaprasanna said initially two designs of the mural were sent to Banerjee and after she chose one of them, the work started.