Municipal Corporation sets up quarantine centres across city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is setting up four quarantine centres across the city for relocating the citizens, who do not have space in their respective residences. Two such centres, one at Rajarhat and another at Baltikuri in Howrah has already been set up and the shifting of persons will start soon.



"People who have come in contact with COVID positive people are under home quarantine. But we have come across that many of these people do not have ample space in their home to follow the norms of quarantine. We will be relocating these people to these places. We have spent Rs 40 crore for renovation of these spaces," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrators of KMC on Wednesday. "We have been creating containment zones in an area where we find positive cases. This has been causing

inconvenience to people," Hakim added.

The KMC will be offering hydroxychloroquine tablets to residents of labour quarters and businessmen at fruit hub, milk hub at Burrabazar and Mechua for the next two-three days with a consultation of doctors.

Hakim held a meeting with Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Tuesday to ensure that trucks arriving with fruits at Mechua fruit market at night leave the place quickly after unloading. "The police will see to it that drivers and helpers will remain inside the vehicles during unloading and should not roam about in and around the area," said Hakim.