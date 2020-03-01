Municipal Affairs dept takes measures for scientific disposal of solid waste

Kolkata: The state Municipal Affairs department has taken a slew of measures to develop an infrastructure for scientific disposal of solid waste which is a major challenge with 15,000 metric tonnes of urban solid waste per day being generated in the state.



The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given a year's time to the state government for developing a system of proper disposal of the legacy waste that has filled up the majority of the dumpsites across the state.

The department has taken up the task of educating people in every ward for segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at source. The kitchen waste or wet waste that comes under

the first category can be converted into compost while the second category that includes plastic, metal, glass etc can be recycled.

"Much of the recyclable material from the garbage dumpsites is extracted by the rag pickers. Our study shows that 14 per cent of the municipal budget is saved because of this work. We have decided to acknowledge the important role that they play and so we are providing them with proper clothing and safety equipment. We are training them on how to scientifically demarcate the recyclable waste types," said Subrata Gupta, principal secretary of municipal affairs department.

Interestingly, the pet bottles that we throw away after drinking is a good source of polyester. There are 42 plants in India that buy these used pet bottles and convert them into polyester that goes into the making of t-shirts and shirts.

UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) has started a process in Howrah Municipal Corporation area to segregate plastic at source. In India, we are throwing 6,000 metric tonnes of plastic as waste per day and according to Gupta there is a great opportunity in putting this plastic into effective use.

There are presently 88 dumpsites across the state and 40 lakh tonnes of solid waste is presently accumulated at the Dhapa landfill site.

"We roughly generate 62 million tonnes of solid waste annually and if we do not develop infrastructure for reuse or recycle it is projected to go up to 165 million tonnes per day by 2031 and 3,000 acres of land will be required to dispose it off every year. So we have taken up the matter on priority basis and are taking all possible measures to meet the challenge," Gupta said.