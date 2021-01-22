Multimodal travel pass launched in city

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation on Thursday launched the City Travel passes to make multimodal transport within the city easy and seamless. The Travel pass, an all in one transport ticket for unlimited travel in Kolkata, would be valid on three main public transport modes – trams (AC and non AC), ferries and buses (AC and non AC).



Passengers can get the travel passes (Rs 100 per person for a day) from the conductors in the buses, trams or ferry ticket counters. They can also avail it from all POS (Points of Sale) of the WBTC.

"A big advantage of the Travel pass is also the ease of not buying tickets again and again while exploring Kolkata" said Rachhpal Singh, chairman of WBTC.

The Travel pass will help passengers save time as they need not have to stand in a queue at a jetty before boarding a ferry.

Clubbed with Pathadisha App that helps one see the schedule of buses and ferries, the Travel pass make travelling in Kolkata pretty smooth for tourists especially.

"The idea behind the Travel pass and Tram pass is to make travelling in the city convenient for regular passengers and also for people who visit Kolkata to appreciate its extreme beauty especially on a tram," said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, managing director of WBTC.