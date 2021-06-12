Mukul's return: BJP will fall like house of cards, says TMC MP

KOLKATA: Reacting on Mukul Roy's return to Trinamool Congress (TMC), party's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said it was the beginning of the end for BJP in Bengal.



"BJP is destined to fall like a house of cards in Bengal very shortly. Today's development is beginning of that end. Shall be difficult to count the numbers of camp deserters. Come and call again Didi O Didi... And get again a good rebuff...BHAI," Roy tweeted.

In another tweet, Roy wrote: "Decades old Comedy of Errors are being rectified now. It was a thunderbolt today. Many more in the offing? Change is the wheel of our national life. We are mortals. But the nation is not. We must not sing Yesterday Once More. Let it be today and tomorrow."

Swapan Dasgupta, BJP Rajya Sabha member, who lost to TMC candidate from Tarakeshwar Assembly seat tweeted: "An election setback is of concern. The task of Bengal BJP is to draw the lessons & move ahead. These steps are underway & will become evident. There's no cause for new & old karyakartas to be dispirited & go into a shell. BJP will build on the 2.2 crore votes & enlarge its reach."

BJP MP Saumitra Khan said: "The state BJP had suffered so badly because of traitors like Mukul Roy. It is good for the party that a person like him has left early. He said he would shave his head tomorrow in repentance for being associated with Roy for so long. The state BJP will set up Sonar Bangla under the able leadership and guidance of Modiji."

Anupam Hazra, BJP all India secretary, said Narendra Modi and Amit Shah did not come to Bengal to get 75 seats. "Their target was 200 seats but the state BJP had failed to achieve the goal because of its failure. It had failed to use many able leaders during the election," he maintained.

Joy Prakash Mazumdar said: "It was Mukul Roy's own decision. He is not a kid that BJP will force him to stay back. He came on his own and left the party on his own."

TMC leader Ajit Maiti said: "BJP is anti-Bengal. It is good that Mukul da has come back to Trinamool Congress. More MLAs will soon follow his footstep and shortly Bengal BJP will become a signboard party and there will be no one to open their offices."