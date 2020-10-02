Mukul Roy's name not mentioned in chargesheet filed by SIT

Kolkata: BJP's national vice-president Mukul Roy's name did not appear in the chargesheet that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted at Alipore Court on Friday in connection with the case related to financial embezzlement by assuring help to become member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee at Alipore Court.

Though the name of BJP's national vice-president Mukul Roy had strongly cropped up in this connection, it did not appear in the chargesheet submitted in the court. However, he has been kept in the list of the suspects.

A businessman from Behala's Sarsuna Santu Ganguly had lodged a complaint in 2019 alleging that around Rs 70 lakh was taken from him, in phases in between 2015 and 2016, assuring him help to become a member of the committee. Roy was also summoned for questioning in this regard. Based on the complaint, a BJP leader Baban Ghosh and two persons known to be close aides of Roy – Rahul Shaw and Saddam Hussain – were arrested.

Names of all three, who were later released on bail, appeared in the eight-page chargesheet along with the name of a resident of Purulia Kamal Hussain Ansari, who has been shown absconding. They were booked under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges of cheating

(420 IPC), forgery for purpose of cheating (468 IPC), fraudulent use of documents (471 IPC), criminal intimidation (506 IPC) and criminal conspiracy (120 B).