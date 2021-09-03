Mukul Roy in hosp, medical board formed

kolkata: MLA Mukul Roy was admitted to SSKM hospital on Thursday with various ailments. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called up Subhrangshu Roy and enquired about his father's health. She has assured every assistance.



Roy, who was elected from Krishnanagar north Assembly seat on BJP's ticket, rejoined Trinamool Congress.

He is now the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. After coming back to his old party, Roy could not attend TMC programmes due to ill health.

Roy had gone to SSKM for regular check up. He was admitted after imbalance in the sodium potassium level was detected. He is also suffering from diabetes. A seven-member medical board has been set up under Dr Goutam Gangopadhyay. His condition is said to be stable. Roy's health started deteriorating after he lost his wife, said Subhranshu Roy. Roy is suffering from dementia.