Mukul Roy files nomination for PAC chairman post

kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy submitted his nomination for the post of Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of state Assembly on Wednesday.



His name was proposed by Ruden Lepcha, an MLA from Kalimpong. TMC has proposed the names of 14 MLAs for the post.

BJP has proposed names of six MLAs—Suvendu Adhikari, Ashok Lahiri, Bankim Ghosh, Ambika Roy, Vivekananda Bauri, Nikhil Ranjan Dey and Tarun Maity for the post. PAC consists of 20 members. It is the Speaker's prerogative to select the Chairman of PAC.

Political experts said though Roy had joined Trinamool Congress but he was still an MLA from BJP.

Generally, a member from the Opposition party is made the Chairman of PAC. Moreover, a problem will crop up over seat allocation of Roy.

Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker said: "The decision would be taken according to Rules."Roy along with his son Subhrangshu went to the Assembly in the afternoon and submitted the nomination.