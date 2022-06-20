Muchipara: Youth stabs brother over property related issues

KOLKATA: A youth has allegedly stabbed his elder brother over property related dispute on Sunday in Muchipara area.



The youth, identified as Sayak Khashnabis, had also assaulted his father and elder sister as well.

According to sources, Sayak a resident of Justice Manmatha Mukherjee row, used to demand the whole property from his father.

As his father refused to do so, Sayak earlier had threatened him and his elder brother Anirban Khashnabis of dire consequences.

On Saturday night, Sayak got involved in an altercation with his father regarding the same matter. He even tried to assault his father as well.

On Sunday morning, when Sayak's elder sister Payal Pal came to know about the incident, she came over to sort out the problems.

It is alleged that in front of her Sayak assaulted his father. When Payal tried to stop him, she was also assaulted. Later Sayak took a sharp weapon and started stabbing Anirban.

Hearing Anirban screaming for help, their neighbours went to their houses and caught Sayak. Anirban was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he has been admitted.