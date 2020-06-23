MSMEs to cunduct training programme in virtual mode

Kolkata: The state Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has collaborated with Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) to conduct its training programme through virtual mode. The move comes with the department finding it impossible to do physical training maintaining the Covid norms.



"The state government has already given us the approval to go forward with our training programme through online mode," a senior official of MSME department said.

The MSME department has been providing district wise training to the entrepreneurs in association with Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) for value addition to their products. 3,000 people on an average are imparted training every year and the state government allocates a budget of Rs 10 crore every year for such training programmes.

In a significant stride for promotion of MSME export from Bengal, the MSME department has inked an MoU with IIFT. "We have identified ten sectors with good export potential. The IIFT will provide expert training in these sectors with the aim to boost MSME export," the official said.

The sectors that have been identified to have good potential includes jute, foundry, zari, leather to name a few. The MoU with IIFT was signed at the Digha Business Conclave held on December 11 and 12 , 2019.

The department is also in talks with IIT Kharagpur for technical intervention to boost export potential of various products. The state believes that products like Purulia mask, Sitalpati of Cooch Behar, mats of Sabang, and the different handicrafts at Junglemahal will have a greater export potential with technological intervention.

The MSME department is eager to provide training or provide equipment to the migrant workers so that they can earn their livelihood in the state itself. "We have asked the District Magistrates to prepare a data base of the migrant workers depending upon their skill set so that we can train them accordingly. We are ready to help these workers in getting bank loan," the official added.