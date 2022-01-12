'MSMEs in state must seek IPR certification for greater market access & recognition'

KOLKATA: West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) Chairman Rajiva Sinha on Tuesday urged the MSMEs across the state to aggressively seek Intellectual Property Right (IPR) and quality certification for greater recognition and market access.



"The prowess of an MSME goes up many times when it gets IPR and quality certification. But this is an area in which our MSME is lagging behind. If you feel that there is a something unique about your product you should apply for IPR and get it patented. WBIDC will extend all possible assistance in this matter," Sinha said at an interactive session on Industrial Scenario in West Bengal organised by Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry(MCCI) .

The state government provides a subsidy of up to Rs 5 lakh for seeking IPR or quality certification.There are 80 lakh MSMEs in the state but the number which have sought for branding or patent is not too much. Sinha urged MCCI to consider setting up of an IPR Facilition centre at its office in Dalhousie to assist MSMEs in seeking IPR or similar status.

He maintained that several institutions like IIT Kharagpur, Jadavpur University and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are also ready to provide technology free of cost that helps in seeking such status.