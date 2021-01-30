MSME: State generated business of Rs 924 cr in 2017-18, says Min

Kolkata: The state minister for Science, Technology and Biotechnology, Bratya Basu on Friday said the fairs and exhibitions organised by the Mamata Banerjee-led government have helped in revival of traditional art in the rural areas.



Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan, Basu said fairs and exhibitions organised across the state have generated business

worth Rs 924 crore in 2017- 18 fiscal.

"In each district, some special art or craft is made, like clay and wooden dolls, masks, costume jewellery, among other things. Shitalpati from Cooch Behar has received the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity Status from UNESCO. The MSME department has set up 10 rural craft hubs to provide training to the artisans. This has benefitted more than 25,000 artisans," he said. The minister added that the Muslin cloth received worldwide accolades and various products like shirts, kurti, bed sheets, pillow covers were being sold from Biswa Bangla stores. "Both domestic and international tourists are visiting the rural craft hubs on a regular basis," he said.

Basu said the Durga Puja industry is estimated to be worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore and employs more than 1 lakh people for 6 months in a year.

"It is the biggest street festival that has attracted people across the globe. The Red Road carnival organised by the state government has received global recognition. Emphasis on local artisans and handicrafts has resulted in a turnaround for Manjusha and Tantuja," he added.