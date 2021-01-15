MSME sector: State provides 135.52L jobs in about 88.67L units

Kolkata: Bengal once again tops among all the states in the country in the MSME sector with more than 135.52 lakh people getting employed in at least 88.67 lakh units in the state.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given stress on development of setting up of MSME units and development of the existing ones soon after coming to power in 2011.

With constant effort, the state has been maintaining the first position in the country in creation of jobs in the sector with crores of investment flowing in for setting up of MSME units in every

fiscal.

A comparative figure, as tweeted by All India Trinamool Congress, shows that Bengal is much ahead leaving behind states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Only 61.16 lakh people are employed in MSME sector in Gujarat where there are 33.16 lakh MSME units. Similarly, 26.74 lakh and 34.46 lakh MSME units are operating in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar respectively. Bihar is providing employment to 53.07 lakh people and Madhya Pradesh is providing the same to 48.8 lakh people in the MSME sector.

MSME played a crucial role in Bengal's GSDP that has gone up by 2.7 times since 2011. The revenue deficit to GSDP in the same time period has gone down to 1.57.

It was 3.75 before 2011. Fiscal deficit decreased to 2.94 from 4.24. At the same time the national growth in the industrial sector is 0.19 percent while in Bengal it is 5.79 percent. Similarly, Bengal's growth is 9.26 percent in the service sector compared to that of India's 5.55 percent. Bengal has also witnessed a simultaneous growth in the agriculture sector that is 4.79 percent in the state. The state has also received Rs 22,000 crore FDI since 2011, as per the data provided by the state government a few days ago.

It needs a mention that Bengal's MSME sector played a crucial role at the time of Covid by continuously manufacturing PPE kits and masks for frontline workers amidst lockdown. It had led to creation of crores of mandays when people were sitting idle without any work due to the nationwide lockdown.