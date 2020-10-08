MSME sector in Jangalmahal area gets a massive facelift

Kharagpur: The MSME sector in Jangalmahal area has received a major facelift with a series of steps taken by the Mamata Banerjee government including Rs 4 crore financial support for infrastructure development of two-decades-old industrial parks in West Midnapore.



With the Bengal government's move in implementing lockdown with an approach to simultaneously address "life and livelihood", both the MSME and large industries in West Midnapore are functioning in full swing ensuring economic regeneration after it had slowed down due to the nationwide lockdown.

This comes when the Chief Minister on Tuesday while addressing the administrative review meeting, proposed setting up of a jewellery hub in West Midnapore that will help in further employment generation with more investment in the MSME sector.

Both Khasjangal Industrial Park and Kharagpur Indistrial Park were set up 15 to 20 years ago. Now, both are playing a crucial role in terms of investment in MSME sector. But there was need for infrastructural upgradation and the matter was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister when she had visited the district last time. Subsequently, the state government had provided Rs 2 crore for each of the parks and the work of infrastructure upgradation including construction of proper road, better drainage system and supply of sufficient water has been completed.

The park houses several MSME units including that of fibreglass, foundry and glass manufacturing factories where thousands of local people are earning their livelihood.

Handicraft goods made by people from tribal communities including the stone craft items is also attracting business for the rural populace in Jangalmahal. A senior official said that the government organises national level vendor development programme with the support of business bodies and chambers of commerce. It continues for seven days and attracts investment from across the country.

The tourism industry is thriving in Jhargram with Belpahari and its adjacent areas along with Kanak Durga Mandir at Jamboni, Jhargram Rajbari and Tarafeni are coming up as a major attraction for tourists. The state government is also developing infrastructure for lodging facilities at the tourist spots. Local handicraft markets are also being developed at these spots.

Ananda Maity, president of District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) in West Midnapore, said: "The large industries including cement factories of Jindal and Dalmia and Visaka Industries for asbestos along with the Webel's IT park and heavy engineering goods factories also plays a crucial role in the region's economy."

The district authorities also organise two job fairs every year, where 550 local youths were recruited in major companies last year.