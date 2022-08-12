MSME: Investments worth Rs 2,840 cr in next 2-3 years

Kolkata: West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram districts of Bengal are expected to have close to investments worth Rs 2,840 crore in the next 2-3 years with an employment potential for about 13,000 people.



To be more specific, West Midnapore will have Rs 2010 crore, East Midnapore Rs 521 crore and Jhargram Rs 306 crore. Apart from this, an investment worth over Rs 8,200 crore is also expected from large industries. This was revealed in a synergy held at West Midnapore on Friday covering the three districts.

"We have received a proposal for setting up of a common facility centre for betel leaf farmers of Bhagwanpur and Nimtari in East Midnapore and it was decided that the District Magistrate will send a proposal after conducting a detailed feasibility study. Another proposal for setting up of a common facility for carpet weavers of Moyna in East Midnapore was received for which also the Director of Textiles was asked to submit necessary documentation quickly," a senior official of MSME department said.

The state government has already earmarked the area for the proposed cycle park at Vidyasagar Industrial Park in Kharagpur of the WBIDC (West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation).

"Primary discussion has been held with the State and Business Facilitation Conclave 2022 based on cycle and cycle parts manufacturing units. This cycle park will add a new dimension to industrial investment and employment in the state," the official added.

Steps have been taken to set up two hubs in West Midnapore that includes a gold hub on 1.8 acres of land at Faridpur under the Daspur-II block and one 'madur hub' on about 2 acres of land at Ruinan under the Sabang Block.

An initiative has been taken to set up a toy park on 12 acres of land at the WBSIDC's Industrial Park at Khasjangal in the Midnapore sub-division of West Midnapore.

From the platform of the event, statutory clearances/approvals, bank loan, artisans' card etc was handed over to 16 entrepreneurs of the three districts. During the first quarter (April – June 2022) of the current financial year, a total of Rs 4,000 crore bank credit has been sanctioned/disbursed in MSME in these three districts. More than 500 entrepreneurs from different areas of the three districts participated.

The synergy was presided over by state MSME and Textiles minister Chandranath Sinha while Manas Ranjan Bhunia, the state minister for Water Resources Investigation & Development and Environment Department inaugurated the event.