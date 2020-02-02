MSME dept takes measures to boost farming of aromatic ginger

Kolkata: The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department has given a major boost to the farmers who are growing



the Kaempferia Galanga (aromatic ginger) called Ekangi in local parlance.

A senior state government official said as aromatic ginger has great export potential, steps have been taken to process it and extract the oil which will then be exported to China, Vietnam and Thailand.

"Once we can assess the quality of aromatic ginger we will be able to process them and subsequently export the oil to the foreign countries. So far raw Ekangi is being exported. From 100 kg of Ekangi, one-litre of oil is extracted by China and other countries. One kilogram of Ekangi costs Rs 40,000 in the global market," the official said.

The District Industry Centre (DIC) in Nadia has taken up the issue and Ekangi is likely to change the economic condition of the farmers.

A rural entrepreneur hub has also come up at Betai in Nadia and the farmers and the entrepreneurs have been brought under one umbrella. DIC has got in touch with the Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC) in Kanuj and the first batch of farmers will be provided training in May - June.

Aromatic ginger is being cultivated in 10,000 acres of land in Murshidabad and Nadia districts. Of the total land where aromatic ginger is being cultivated, 6,000 acres of land is situated in Nadia while the remaining 4,000 acres of land is in Nadia.

The farmers of Tehatta block in Nadia and Karimpur block in Murshidabad are growing Ekangi in the barren land. Ekangi is a kind of medicinal herb and the aromatic oil which is believed to be an antioxidant is exported to China, Vietnam and Thailand.

It is said that aromatic ginger is used for manufacturing drugs to control cancer. Private entrepreneurs are asking the farmers to grow Ekangi and it is washed, dried up and then sliced before exporting to the foreign countries.

As Ekangi is grown on barren land the farmers will not face any problem in acquiring land. Already the farmers are being sensitised and discussions with them are on a regular basis.

"India has tremendous potential in the field of medicinal herbs and medicinal plants and once the basic research is carried out we will be able to identify more such plants and their potential in the global market," the official added.