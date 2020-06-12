MR Bangur cures critically ill 77-yr-old of Coronavirus

Kolkata: Family members of a 77-year-old woman, a critical breast cancer patient with other ailments like hypertension, hypothyroidism, lost all hope for the patient's life when she tested positive for Coronavirus on being shifted to a government-run COVID designated hospital, MR Bangur, from a private hospital.



Much to her family's astonishment, the doctors, nurses and other support staff have helped cure the septuagenarian from Dadpur, a remote village in Hooghly within a span of 9 days. The elderly woman has now recovered from COVID-19 despite having serious challenges and finally transferred from the MR Bangur Hospital to the SSKM hospital for cancer treatment. The way MR Bangur Hospital treated a terminally ill patient and gave her a fresh lease of life especially by vanquishing the deadly coronavirus from her body, not only proves that the government run hospitals in the city are fully equipped to handle any situation but also sends across a strong message to the society at large for yet another time, feel the health experts from the city. Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that MR Bangur hospital had fallen victim to senseless propaganda in April when a video was made viral purportedly to malign the hospital.

The patient, Aloka Saha was brought to the MR Bangur Hospital on May 30 from AMRI Dhakuria as she had complained COVID symptoms and later tested positive.

Her condition was critical as she had been suffering from a number of diseases ranging from breast cancer that has spread up to brain (Metastatic Carcinoma of Breast into brain), diabetes type II, urosepsis and a septic shock with multi-organ failure. The patient was immediately taken to CCU ward and the doctors started symptomatic management as per the ICU protocols. She was found to have alarmingly high infection markers with her creatinine level too high. She was kept mostly on High Flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) Therapy for COVID lung injury following which the patient responded well.

Due to the relentless efforts by the doctors, nurses and health workers of the hospital, the patient finally recovered from the complications and eventually tested negative for COVID. According to a senior doctor of the hospital patients health condition rapidly improved.