MR Bangur cures 200 in seven days including several Corona patients

Kolkata: MR Bangur, a COVID-19 designated hospital in the city which was recently dragged into controversy following relentless propaganda carried out by some BJP leaders on social media, has set an example by curing more than 200 patients, many of whom were COVID-19 positive, in the past 7 days.



However, this might not appear as a striking spectacle for all the naysayers, particularly the state BJP leaders who blew their political trumpet to malign the Mamata Banerjee government even at a time when the entire state machinery has been fighting to combat the deadly virus, feel the political analysts in the state.

The way MR Bangur and Beliaghata ID Hospital administration, doctors, nurses and health workers have taken it on the chin without complaining at the most difficult time, cured the affected patients, is beyond doubt an endorsement of the government health infrastructure, feel a 52-year-old patient who has recovered from the disease recently.

"Around 200 patients have been released from the hospital in the past seven days. A majority of the patients had been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. Out of 200, more than 100 patients were taken to the hospital with similar symptoms, many of whom later tested positive for the virus. As many as 46 persons who were affected with the disease and recovered from the disease following treatment have been released from the hospital on May 2. Around 40 other Corona affected persons who have also recovered from the disease, may be released within the next 24 hours," a senior official from the MR Bangur Hospital said.

It would be a major moral boost not only to the patients undergoing treatment at various health establishments but also to the doctors, nursing personnel and other health workers whose job has finally started giving result.

All the patients who were affected with the disease had undergone swab sample test twice before they were finally let off. Though their samples tests came in negative, they have been asked to remain at home

isolation for at least 14 days, following which another

sample test may be done on them.

Incidentally, a video was made viral which had created much flutter on social media, particularly after BJP MP Babul Supriyo tweeted the video in which one patient allegedly captured a video of an isolation ward of MR Bangur, showing two dead bodies which were kept lying.

The hospital authorities had, however, clarified and said that the bodies were removed as per the standard protocol.

Meanwhile, the Howrah District Hospital, normal function of which was suspended following COVID-19 scare a few days ago, opened its emergency and gynecology wards for the patients on May 2. The other departments will open in phased manner.

The hospital superintendent, who himself had fallen victim to COVID-19, also joined his duty after recovering from the disease.