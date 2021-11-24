MR Bangur best hosp in state: Union Health ministry

KOLKATA: M R Bangur, the biggest Covid hospital in the state with a capacity of 713 beds has been adjudged as the best district hospital in the state by the Union Health Ministry under Sushree (Kayakalp) programme 2020-21 for its outstanding performance on various parameters.



Internal assessment was carried out by the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) under National Health Mission in all tiers of hospitals during which various factors came into considerations including the cleanliness of the hospital, infrastructure like labour room, emergency patient care, OT, patients' safety, fire safety, support service, general maintenance etc. External assessment was done among 338 health facilities across the state. MR Bangur Hospital has secured 94.58 per cent in the external assessment which is the highest in the state.

"It is a great moment for all of us as the certification was done amidst Covid pandemic. Performance was judged under various parameters including cleanliness," said MR Bangur superintendent.

"We always kept the hospital premises, toilets clean. We are thankful to all our employees and the state health department who always stood by our side. Rogi Kalyan Samiti chairman, Aroop Biswas used to monitor cleanliness of the hospital and other issues from time to time. The credit goes to him as well," said MR Bangur superintendent Dr Sisir Naskar.

It may be mentioned here that MR Bangur Hospital was earlier announced as the best district hospital in the country on quality certification by the NITI.