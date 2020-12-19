Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Friday came down heavily on BJP for once again disrespecting Kavi Guru Rabindranath Tagore with a poster being put up in which the party's senior leader and union Home Minister Amit Shah's photograph appeared above that of the world poet's picture.



Posting a photograph of the poster that has been put up by "Bolpur-Shantiniketan Sanskriti Bikash Samity" in his twitter handle, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee wrote in his post that "Mr Amit Shah your pompous nature and disconnect with the culture of Bengal has surfaced once again! You are so caught up in election fever that respecting our leaders has clearly taken a backseat. This is exactly why you will remain 'outsiders' to us! #BJPInsultsTagore."

In almost all her recent meetings, Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee also attacked BJP for bringing in "outsiders" ahead of the Assembly elections to turn the state to "riot-torn" Gujarat that she will never allow.

The poster, with saffron background, that was put up "welcoming Shah" carries the Union Home minister's photograph at the top and another BJP leader Anupam Hazra's photograph at the bottom of the poster. Tagore's photograph appeared in between their pictures.

Shah, who faced criticism for garlanding a hunter's statue in Bankura considering it to be that of tribal leader Birsa Munda during his last visit to the state, has landed in a fresh controversy a day before setting his foot in Bengal, according to political analysts. It may be mentioned that controversy has also broken out with BJP's national president JP Nadda's statement on birthplace of Rabindranath Tagore. He said that Tagore was born in Visva Bharati. At the same time BJP MP Subramanian Swamy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to drop the word "Sindhu" from the National Anthem that was sung by Tagore himself in 1905. Again, Bidyut Chakraborty, Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati, had said a few months ago that Tagore was an outsider.