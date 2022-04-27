Moynaguri sexual assault: Victim kin give up demand for CBI probe, rely on state cops

KOLKATA: Reposing their faith on the state police, family members of the Moynaguri sexual assault victim's family members given up their earlier demand of CBI probe on Wednesday.

Earlier father of the victim girl demanded CBI probe. On Wednesday he said that he and his family members have faith on the state police as already four accused persons have been arrested. The girl's further informed that seeing the body of his daughter he lost his mind and had demanded CBI probe.

It may be mentioned that a youth attempted rape on the minor girl in Moynaguri on February 28. When the girl resisted, the accused fled. Later the girl's family members lodged a complaint against him. It is alleged that on April 14, two unknown miscreants threatened the girl with dire consequences if her family members do not withdraw the complaint.

Over the issue, the girl set herself on fire. She was admitted to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital where the victim succumbed on Monday.